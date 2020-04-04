Persona Nutrition Thanks First Responders with 3-Months of Free Personalized Vitamins

SEATTLE, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company and leading personalized vitamin subscription program, is showing its appreciation to the country's fire, police and EMT emergency responders by giving up to 1,000 first responders three free months of personalized vitamins delivered to their doorsteps. Emergency responders can visit Persona's Instagram now to complete Persona's brief nutritional assessment to curate their personalized packs of vitamins, minerals and nutrients.

"Our first responders make difficult sacrifices every day and put others' needs before their own. Giving as many of them as we possibly can access to high-quality nutritional supplements is a small token of our appreciation," said Jason Brown, founder and CEO, Persona Nutrition. "These emergency responders are deserving of self-care now more than ever and we want them to know that we're here for them just as they're here for us."

How to Redeem Persona's Gift

Firefighters, police officers and EMTs can visit Persona's Instagram to register for free vitamins from Persona. Since all of Persona's vitamin packs are customized for a person's individual needs, they will complete a brief questionnaire to receive their free three-months (up to an $80 per month value) of personalized vitamins delivered to their doorsteps. More details can be found on Instagram @PersonaNutrition.

Persona Nutrition continues to extend monetary and product donations to those in need during this uncertain and disruptive time. In the past month, Persona has donated more than $500,000 through this program and its legacy charitable partner – Vitamin Angels – as well as through Meals on Wheels America. Persona is taking measures to protect and support all of its employees – those working remotely as well as essential staff reporting to Persona's facilities.

"People are what matter – whether you're on the front lines of a pandemic or ensuring everything is stable at home. It is inspiring to see so many companies finding ways to help, give and raise up others. We are proud to initiate our first responder program and are hopeful we can continue giving in the weeks and months to come," continued Brown.

To learn more about Persona or to take the free nutritional assessment, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 60 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

