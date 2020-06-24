Persona Nutrition Welcomes Bariatric Expert Philip Schauer, M.D. to its Medical Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schauer to our medical advisory board. There's more than an estimated 200,000 bariatric surgeries performed each year and these individuals must alter their nutritional regimen for the rest of their lives, which includes taking high-quality dietary supplements," said Jason Brown, founder and CEO of Persona. "Dr. Schauer's expertise will help bariatric patients reach their health and wellness goals through our personalized vitamin program."

With more than 25 years of bariatric experience, Dr. Schauer has performed over 8,000 operations for severe obesity and diabetes. Dr. Schauer is the founder and executive director of the Annual Minimally Invasive Surgery Symposium, and a professor of metabolic surgery at Pennington Biomedical Research Center of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. His clinical interests include obesity, diabetes and metabolic surgery.

"There are numerous benefits of bariatric surgery that go beyond weight loss, including cardiovascular health, sleep, joint health, among many other positive outcomes," said Dr. Schauer. "One of the keys to helping the body recover and stay healthy post-surgery is through daily nutritional supplements. When I learned about Persona's science-focused approach to nutrition, I knew I needed to be a part of the company. I'm excited to join an already established team of leading medical and nutritional experts to help people of all backgrounds and abilities live healthier lives."

Persona's bariatric vitamin program

Post-surgery, bariatric patients must take specially designed nutritional supplements to support their health needs through their lifespan. Developed from the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) guidelines, Persona's bariatric program includes high-quality supplements that are designed to have the highest rate of absorption. Persona's bariatric multivitamin comes in a vegan softgel and is formulated with the nutrient levels these patients need as well as calcium citrate, which is taken three times per day. All are packaged in individual tear-off pouches labelled by time of day.

Persona's bariatric multivitamin is intended for those at least four months post-surgery and includes essential nutrients such as vitamin B12 which is required for proper nervous system function. The multivitamin includes a whole food source of vitamin A which helps support healthy teeth, eyes, and skin.

To learn more about Persona Nutrition or to take the free nutritional assessment, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 60 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.



About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

SOURCE Persona

Related Links

https://www.personanutrition.com

