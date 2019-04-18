Persona Welcomes Pharmacist Brandi Cole to its Team of Nutritionists

"We are pleased to welcome Brandi to our panel of experts, as her emphasis on personalized care and nutrition education as well as evidence-based medicine align with Persona's core values," said Tamara Bernadot, co-founder and Chief Nutrition Officer (CNO), Persona Nutrition. "Persona continues to be the only vitamin subscription program that cross-references prescription medications before curating a unique vitamin and supplement recommendation. With Brandi's help, we will evolve our nutritional assessment and subscriber care to the next level."

With more than 12 years of community pharmacy experience, Cole is the staff pharmacist for Stanifer Drugs in New Tazewell, Tennessee, as well as a part-time pharmacist at the Prescription Shop in Harrogate, Tennessee. Cole specializes in evaluating the appropriateness of drug therapy based on patient-specific factors by reviewing medication profiles and screening for appropriate drug selection, optimal dosing, contraindications, side effects and therapeutic outcomes. Cole received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy.

Drug-Nutrient Interactions

Nutrient deficiencies and health conditions often benefit from the use of vitamins and prescription medications, but they can interact. While supplements can be essential to help support the body when taking a medication that causes nutrient depletion, other interactions can occur by direct effect or by changing the metabolism of a drug. Some nutrients compete for the same receptors in the body, and when taken together can reduce absorption or effectiveness.

"I'm excited to join Persona Nutrition as the company is leading the personalized nutrition industry with a truly customized approach that is leaps and bounds above others in terms of drug-nutrient awareness," commented Cole. "A drug supplement interaction could result in a poor pharmacotherapeutic outcome or compromise a person's nutritional status. For these reasons, it is imperative we comprehensively evaluate an individual's medication and supplement regimen to ensure the best results, optimize their therapeutic outcomes and help them reach their wellness goals."

To learn more about Persona Nutrition or to take the free nutritional assessment, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™ Nutrition

Founded in 2017 as one of the first personalized nutrition subscription startups, Persona has attracted investments from prestigious companies, including L Catterton, Emil Capital Partners and BrandProject. Persona's online assessment is built from its proprietary algorithm, which factors individual needs, lifestyle and prescription medications to deliver a recommendation as unique as each consumer. In 2019, Persona and the leading brand of probiotics, Culturelle®, formed an exclusive partnership to deliver Culturelle® through Persona's personalized subscription service. As proud supporters of Vitamin Angels®, every Persona vitamin pack order provides at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

SOURCE Persona

Related Links

https://www.personanutrition.com

