Personal Assistance Services of Colorado Provides Notice of Data Incident

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Assistance Services of Colorado LLC ("PASCO") is taking action after discovering that it became the target of a phishing email scam that compromised an employee's email account credentials.

Although there is no indication of actual or attempted misuse of client information, PASCO is notifying individuals whose records were or may have been subject to unauthorized access and providing these individuals with information and resources that can be used to better protect against the possibility of identity theft or fraud. The company is also informing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. As an added precaution PASCO is providing affected individuals with complimentary identify theft monitoring services through Experian.

To better assist members who may have been affected by this event, they may call PASCO at (303) 233-3122 ext. 303, between the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday-Thursday. Individuals familiar with this incident are available to provide information on how to protect their personal information.

What Happened

On or about July 24, 2018, PASCO discovered suspicious emails sent to several employees. PASCO immediately commenced an investigation and discovered that the organization was the victim of an email phishing campaign beginning on or around the middle of July 2018. Credentials for the email account were changed to prevent further unauthorized access. Third party forensic investigators were retained to assist with determining the full nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined August 13, 2018 that one employee email account was accessed without authorization on or around July 22, 2018. A review of the contents of the email account was conducted to identify what information may have been accessible and who may be affected. On or about August 26, 2018, it was determined that information related to certain individuals was included in emails that may have been viewed without authorization.

Notification

PASCO is mailing letters to clients that may have been impacted by this event. PASCO is also informing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services about this incident. The information involved may have included the following: service billing codes, address, provider name, Medicaid number, and/or birthdate. There were no Social Security numbers, diagnosis, medical details, and financial account information exposed as a result of this incident.

Fraud Prevention Tips

PASCO encourages affected clients to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements, credit reports, medical bills and explanations of benefits letters regularly for suspicious activity. Anyone with questions regarding how to best protect themselves from potential harm resulting from this incident, including how to receive a free copy of one's credit report, and place a fraud alert or security freeze on one's credit file, is encouraged to call PASCO at (303) 233-3122 ext. 303, between the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday-Thursday.

About PASCO

PASCO provides home and community-based healthcare services including behavioral services and is certified by Medicaid and Medicare. PASCO services include care to children and adults with special needs and their families. Patients and clients primarily reside in the state of Colorado. For more information, visit the company's Web site at https://pascohh.com/.

