Personal Capital Launches Bug Bounty Program with Bugcrowd

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, digital wealth manager Personal Capital is launching a public bug bounty program with Bugcrowd, the No. 1 crowdsourced security company. The initiative will incentivize security researchers to hack a replica of the Personal Capital site to uncover potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities and provide the company with information to quickly and efficiently act on these threats.

"Personal Capital is dedicated to improving people's financial lives. That begins with earning and maintaining their trust by protecting their personal data," said Maxime Rousseau, Chief Information Security Officer at Personal Capital. "This program puts the Personal Capital dashboard through rigorous and relentless security testing to ensure its security is consistently improving."

Because we have a dedicated replica of the Personal Capital site for researchers to perform the testing, they will not have access to any client or user information and it will not affect the customer experience.

Working with Bugcrowd, Personal Capital will be able to tap the expertise of the most uniquely-skilled hackers and security researchers in the world. Participants in the program will be eligible for a cash reward "bounty," depending on the level of security risk they find and report. Bugcrowd's dedicated Researcher Operations team continuously assesses the skill of all researchers on the Bugcrowd platform. As a result, Bugcrowd has the largest crowd of skilled and trusted security researchers in the world.

"Cyberattacks cost financial services firms more to address than firms in any other industry," said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bugcrowd. "Proactive cybersecurity measures, like bug bounty programs, are essential in today's hyperconnected environment where new threats are constantly emerging. Personal Capital is taking important action to protect their platform and users from cybersecurity threats through this layered approach."

For more information, please visit: https://www.personalcapital.com/responsible-disclosure/.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital transforms financial lives through technology and people. Free online tools create clarity with all your accounts in one place and wealth management advisors provide advice you can easily understand. The result is complete confidence in how you plan for and achieve your financial goals. Personal Capital is headquartered in Silicon Valley with hubs in San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. For more information and to open an account, visit https://www.personalcapital.com/.



Personal Capital Advisors Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation, is a registered investment advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Any reference to the advisory services refers to Personal Capital Advisors Corporation Personal Capital and the Personal Capital logo are trademarks of Personal Capital Corporation. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security company. More Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, and Next Gen Pen Test programs. Bugcrowd's award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world's most elite hackers to help leading organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.

