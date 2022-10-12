Personal Care Market For Men to grow by USD 18.34 Bn by 2026, Growing popularity of emerging fashion trends among Millennials to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal care market for men value is anticipated to grow by USD 18.34 bn, at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers the personal care market for men segmentation by product (skincare, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair color, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Care Market for Men 2022-2026

Factors such as evolving fashion trends in hair styling, rising awareness about hair loss increased sales of hair care products will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the availability of counterfeit products will restrict the market growth.

The use of social media marketing will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, regulatory compliance for product composition, labeling, and packaging is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Request Free Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The personal care market for men report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Combe Inc.

Coty Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Co

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corp

L'Oreal SA

Mary Kay Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

Product (skincare, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair color, and others)

Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

North America will account for 35% of market growth. In North America, the personal care market for males is mostly centered in the US and Canada. Compared to other regions, this region's market will grow more quickly or more slowly. Over the course of the projection period, the personal care market for males in North America will expand due to the Millennial generation's growing popularity of new fashion trends.

Men's personal care market share increase in the skincare category will be strong. Affordable skincare products with decent quality and value are what consumers want. The presence of both international and local suppliers exacerbates market rivalry. Given that their uses for the skin on the body and the face differ, multifunctional skincare products are in high demand. Thus, greater use of natural and organic skincare products is a result of growing awareness of skin health. Such skin care-related aspects will accelerate market growth during the anticipated term. Buy Sample Report.

Related Reports

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Growth by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: According to a research report, the electric head scalp massager market will witness a growth of 5.2% with a CAGR of 5.6%, and the market share is expected to increase by USD 516.69 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Teenage Personal Care Product Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The teenage personal care product market is projected to grow by USD 8.81 billion with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Personal Care Market For Men Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $18.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Colgate Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Pangea Naturals Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vedix Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fragnances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fragnances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fragnances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fragnances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fragnances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Colour cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Colour cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Colour cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Colour cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Colour cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Hair colour - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Hair colour - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hair colour - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Hair colour - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hair colour - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 105: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 106: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 108: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

10.4 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 110: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.6 LOreal SA

Exhibit 119: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 122: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.7 Pangea Naturals Inc.

Exhibit 124: Pangea Naturals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Pangea Naturals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Pangea Naturals Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 127: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

10.9 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 131: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 136: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 141: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 144: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

10.12 Vedix

Exhibit 146: Vedix - Overview



Exhibit 147: Vedix - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Vedix - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio