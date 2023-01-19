Personal Care Market Size to Grow USD 633630 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Beauty and Personal Care Market is Segmented by Type ( Skin Care , Hair Care , Oral Care , Color Cosmetics and Makeup, Fragrances and Deodorants, Soaps and Shower Gel, Sun Care Products), by Application (Hypermarkets and Retail Chains, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, E-Commerce): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028.

Considering the economic change due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global Beauty and Personal Care market is projected to reach USD 633630 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 467460 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2023 and 2028.

The major factor driving the growth of the Beauty and Personal Care Market:

One of the main factors fueling Personal Care market expansion is consumers' growing awareness of the importance of their looks. As part of their daily grooming routines, millennials are increasingly using beauty and personal care products like skin care, color cosmetics, and hair care. The personal care products market will continue to be driven by the wide variety of products that are available to meet various skin type demands.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-22A8997/Global_Beauty_and_Personal_Care

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE INDUSTRY TRENDS

The growing focus among individuals on personal hygiene and skin health is expected to drive the growth of the personal care market. This is especially true for the substantial young population of the nation, who are increasingly conscious of the value of taking care of their skin. Additionally, the industry is growing as a result of the accessibility of an extensive selection of reasonably priced and efficient personal care and beauty products. To satisfy the shifting needs of consumers, the top market players are concentrating on product innovation and new product launches.

As individuals become more conscious of the drawbacks of using chemical cosmetics frequently, the market for herbal cosmetic products is expanding significantly. This trend for natural cosmetics is being driven by a number of factors. First off, more and more individuals are becoming aware of the long-term implications of applying chemical-based skin care products. Natural substances are thought to be more effective and milder than harsh chemicals. Last but not least, herbal cosmetics are frequently less expensive than their chemical counterparts. As more individuals become aware of the effects of their beauty decisions on their health and the environment, this trend is likely to continue in the future. This will further boost the personal care market.

In addition, players are spending money on marketing and advertising initiatives to enhance their brands and increase customer awareness of their goods. The rise of India's beauty and personal care industries in recent years has been aided by rising disposable income. India's beauty and personal care industries have a wonderful opportunity to grow significantly due to rising disposable income and rising expectations among Indian consumers to appear beautiful. The development in popular categories like bath and shower, hair care, and dental care will be slow because these segments already have great penetration and are well-established. International corporations rule these markets with items that offer useful advantages while remaining reasonably priced. This will further fuel the personal care market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-22A8997/global-beauty-and-personal-care

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The major portion of the revenue came from skincare. referring to the growing popularity of goods made from herbal ingredients like fruit and plant extracts and leaf extracts. In addition to rebuilding body cells and whitening skin pigments, skincare products also treat wrinkles and lessen their symptoms, lessen the likelihood of acne breakouts, remove dark spots, and keep skin looking young. These fantastic benefits fuel market expansion & possibilities for the skincare division.

Due to the rising number of working-age women in the countries of the region and their interest in purchasing upscale cosmetics and cutting-edge personal care products, the Asia Pacific region currently holds a dominant position in the worldwide market and is also exhibiting rapid growth. Additionally, it is projected that throughout the course of the projection period, the smart youthful population in APAC countries would create enormous chances for the regional market.

The industry's leading producers are L 'Oreal, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble, with revenues of 7.38%, 6.00%, and 4.61% respectively in 2019.

Download Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-22A8997/Global_Beauty_and_Personal_Care

Key Companies:

Procter Gamble

Unilever

L'Oreal

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Amore Pacific

AVON

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

CHANEL

LVMH

Coty

Clarins

Natura Cosmeticos

Revlon

Pechoin

JALA Group

Shanghai Jawha

Download Customized Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-22A8997/Global_Beauty_and_Personal_Care

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-30I8429&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Click here to see related reports on Beauty and Personal Care Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/237

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/238

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/239

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports