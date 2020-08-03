Personal Care Products Council Announces New Board Chair

"Keech's impressive accomplishments and strong leadership will serve our membership well as we work to advance the industry's voice in Washington and across the nation," said Lezlee Westine, PCPC President and CEO. "I know her talent, energy and experience will strengthen the Personal Care Products Council and the industry, and I look forward to working more closely with her as we make stronger our commitment to communities worldwide."

Ms. Combe Shetty's leadership drives Combe to realize its mission by creating products that fulfill unmet consumer needs as "the most personal, personal care company in the world." That mission has guided many innovations in its more than 70-year history. Today, Combe is a global company with approximately 500 employees, seven offices around the world and products distributed in more than 100 countries.

Ms. Combe Shetty is active in several industry associations including serving on the Boards of PCPC and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA). A passionate philanthropist, she supports non-profits that tackle some of the most challenging issues of our time, including education; increasing access to skilled public health professionals for women in Somaliland; improving health care facilities; the provision of needed equipment and supplies; and eradicating generations of starvation in Africa.

"PCPC is the voice and guiding light for an industry whose products literally touch the lives of nearly every American household every day," said Combe Shetty. "Families rely on us to deliver quality products they know they can trust – our relationship with those families is deeply personal. As our country continues to face difficult and uncertain times, I'm honored to help lead PCPC as we navigate our changing world, working to educate policy makers, legislators, regulators and most importantly our consumers, about our dynamic, innovative and scientifically sophisticated industry."

Based in Washington, D.C., the Personal Care Products Council is the leading national trade association representing the global cosmetics and personal care products industry. Founded in 1894, PCPC's 600 member companies manufacture, distribute, and supply the vast majority of finished personal care products and cosmetics marketed in the U.S. As the makers of a diverse range of products millions of consumers rely on every day, from sunscreens, toothpaste and shampoo to moisturizer, lipstick and fragrance, personal care products companies are global leaders committed to product safety, quality and innovation.

