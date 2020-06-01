NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Personal Care Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global personal care services market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.







Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the personal care services market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global personal care services global market opportunities and strategies to 2030: COVID 19 impact and recovery report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

1.Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

2.Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

3.Introduction – The introduction section gives the segmentation of the personal care services market by type of services covered in this report.

4.Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the personal care services market. This chapter includes different products/services covered in the report and basic definitions.

5.Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

6.Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the personal care services market supply chain.

7.Customer Information– This chapters covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global personal care services market.

8.Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global personal care services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

9.Impact of CoVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the personal care services market.

10.Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023) (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

11.Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

12.Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments in the market.

13.Global Macro Comparison –The global personal care services market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the personal care services market size, percentage of GDP, and average personal care services market expenditure.

14.Regional Market Size and Growth– This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2023) (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

15.Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global personal care services market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

16.Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

17.Market Background – This section describes the personal services market of which the personal care services market is a segment. This chapter includes the personal services market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the personal services market.

18.Market Opportunities And Strategies– This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

19.Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for couriers and messenger service providers in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, marketing strategies and target groups.

20.Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type Of Service: Beauty Salons; Spas and Massage; Diet And Weight Reducing Centers; other Personal Care Services

By End User Location: On Premise; Off Premise

By Gender: Male; Female

By Age: Below15; 15-40; 40-65; Above 65



Companies Mentioned: Weight Watchers International, Inc.; Great Clips, Inc.; Regis Corporation; Sport Clips, Inc; Ratner Companies, L.C.



Countries: China, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, And South Africa



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



