Personal Care Wipes Market Growth to Propel Based on Increasing Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal care wipes market is estimated to reach USD 23.1 billion, growing with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Product benefits such as performance, time-saving, and convenience associated with wipes are anticipated to drive product demand. The market is majorly driven by the growing hygiene awareness along with rapid urbanization across the globe.

Personal care wipes are gaining popularity among consumers owing to factors such as rising infant population and surge in hygiene awareness. Moreover, the introduction of new products such as feminine, flushable and scented is expected to bolster the demand for wipe products. The growing demand for the product as a beauty application among women and men is also projected to drive the global personal care wipes market.

Personal care wipes products such as baby wipes, facial & cosmetic wipes are gradually increasing in demand owing to the benefits such as effectiveness and convenience. These products are useful in water scarcity and unavailability as the water levels across the globe are reducing due to pollution. Moreover, the portability associated with the product is encouraging the consumer to buy these cleaning products and helps in maintaining environmental standards and reducing cross-contamination risks.

In 2018, North America held the largest market share due to the increasing demand from household applications. In North America, the U.S. dominated the market with a share of 61.0%. This growth is majorly attributed to the product's high convenience, time-saving benefits. The cost of taking care of a baby is high in the U.S. as there is considerable consumption of products such as wipes and smart diapers. The increasing disposable income along with a new product innovation are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The baby wipes in the product segment are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, the convenience stores channel held the highest market share of 30.4% in the overall market.

Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. The product is anticipated to have significant growth in developing countries such as Brazil and South Africa .

Million Insights has segmented the personal care wipes market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Personal Care Wipes Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Baby



Facial & Cosmetics



Hand & Body



Flushable



Others

Personal Care Wipes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Supermarket/ Hypermarket



Convenience Stores



Pharmacy



E-commerce



Others

Personal Care Wipes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany



Asia Pacific



China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

