Personal Genomics, Inc. Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in China

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Genomics Taiwan, Inc. ("PGI"), today announced that it has filed a patent infringement complaint in the Wuhan People's Court in China against Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ("PacBio"). The complaint asserts that PacBio's Sequel and Sequel II, as well as related commercialization activities by PacBio, its agents and certified service providers, infringe one or more claims of China patent No. CN101743321B, owned by PGI.

PGI previously filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against PacBio on September 26, 2019 alleging patent infringement of US patent No. 7,767,441 in the United States.

"PacBio has long been aware of our patents in these areas and is choosing to make and sell products incorporating our patented technology without authorization," said Dr. Johnsee Lee, CEO of Personal Genomics. "In order to protect our intellectual property from infringement, we are taking a step further in legal action against PacBio in China today. We will consider to follow up with more actions in the future to protect our innovation and company value."

Personal Genomics is developing a high efficiency single-molecule sequencing technology which will compete with PacBio in generating long reads. In November 2018, Illumina agreed to acquire PacBio for $1.2 billion dollars. At that time, Illumina CEO DeSouza said that the acquisition would broaden Illumina's market and the long-read sequencing market is expected to grow from $600 million in 2017 to $2.5 billion in 2022. However, the acquisition deal was abandoned in February amidst strong objections from antitrust regulatory agencies.

Personal Genomics, a spinout from ITRI and founded in 2010, has its primary labs in Hsinchu, Taiwan's Silicon Valley. The company holds the right to more than 190 patents and patent applications worldwide. Recently, the team published a paper in Nature Communications Biology on a new sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry. More information on PGI is available at www.personalgx.com.

