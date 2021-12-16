PERSONAL GROWTH PLATFORM GUIDELY ANNOUNCES $4 MILLION IN NEW SEED FUNDING

Guidely, a large-scale platform for personalized transformation and development, today announced $4 million in seed fund Tweet this

"We're living in very challenging times and finding the right guidance through mentors, therapists, healers or coaches can be a daunting and expensive undertaking," explained Guidely Co-founder and CEO Amir Glogau. "Guidely meets people where they are, in a way that's highly accessible, convenient, and entirely personalized to who they are, all while delivering the highest level of consultation from real experts in the field."

Guidely employs a concierge model and a sophisticated matching process to unite Guide and user. The platform's Guides are vetted contractors with education and/or training in their specialized field and each Guide has an extensive personal profile page that features a bio, offerings, credentials/training, testimonials, video, and more.

Founded in January of 2020, Guidely offers a range of services to meet every budget. For Guides, the platform offers built-in solutions to process payments, manage workflow, and connect them with the users best matching their expertise and specialization.

"This is a platform with the potential to help a lot of people," said Tarl Robinson, CEO of Plexus Worldwide, and one of the seed investors. "We hear so much about the detrimental effect of big tech in our lives, but what Amir and his team have built goes in the opposite direction, using the power of technology to help people in meaningful and impactful ways."

