Personal Injury Attorney Frederick Penney teaches a few tricks about blogging

One might think that as a lawyer for almost 30 years and having started my own practice almost as long ago, that I would not have any insight on how to write a blog for a business other than a law firm. I have found that many times, what works for one business can work for a business in a completely different field. I have had the great pleasure to meet a great mentor and teacher of the principles of marketing a law firm during these difficult pandemic times. Dimple Dang is an individual that helps lawyers and law firms understand the nuances of marketing and navigating the social media space for lawyers and businesspeople alike. https://attorneyatlawmagazine.com/author/dimple-dang. A writer for Attorney at Law magazine, she gives great insight about the need for marketing one's law firm. However, I have learned that one can apply those same principles to ones business as an accountant, financial adviser, entrepreneur, doctor, or whatever business one might own. Everyone needs to know what their audience wants to hear because one can write about something that is very important to that individual but if the audience does not care then, one has wasted their time. One needs to also know how to present the facts and evidence behind that specific trending topic. What is trending is very important when one thinks about what they need to write about for their next blog.

How to Find Out About What the Public is Talking About

I have sat in front of my computer painfully thinking about what to write about concerning the law that would be helpful to my readers--I often get writer's block. I think for a moment and put down a few topics and let them stew for a day and then see how I feel about that topic the next day. I learned to look at the latest legal news and see what is trending by looking at the websites of many news organizations. I also look at what topics my co-hosts and I are going to talk about on Radio Law Talk. https://radiolawtalk.com/. Whether it is the latest legal, business or entertainment news; a good writer will try to look at the latest trends and write about those topics trending within their field. For example, if the latest issue was a United States Supreme Court case about freedom of speech, I would write about that and how the Supreme Court's ruling may or may not affect individual lives or a business's bottom line. When writing the article look at both sides of the argument and try to see each sides reasoning and compare the opponents' arguments. If you want to give an opinion that is fine, but make sure that you deliver the other side's argument so the readers can make up their own mind. This is what I find useful as it makes the reader think about both sides of the issue or topic and forces them to contemplate the legal or business reasoning in the article.

If the latest news does not help you determine what type of blog the public wants or needs, then the following is a great alternative. When listening to Dimple Dang on a virtual seminar she stated that she uses a website that does a computer analysis and determines what the public is interested in hearing about. They form the questions that their computer analysis determines what everyone on social media and the news are talking about and puts out, in a question form, the latest topics and trends of the day. https://answerthepublic.com/reports/a08b4f5d-e1a7-43c1-9d0c-8de8c8b6c4e4 . This website is called "Answer the Public" and allows a user for free to type in a topic and then the website does a computer analysis and spits out the latest trending questions about that topic according to what is trending on social media and the internet. It basically helps blog writers determine what people are talking about in social media and on the web. Now, I am not paid to endorse any such product, but I feel that it is an important part of determining what one should blog about in their industry. The nice thing about this website is that it is simple to use and allows one to quickly see the latest trending questions on a certain topic. For example, if I was to type in "Personal Injury Answer" in the search bar on www.answerthepublic.com, it would list out question's individuals are asking about in social media and on the internet about personal injury cases. After doing that search I found as of the date of this publication there were approximately 78 main questions that the computer found including the following. Are personal injury claims taxable? Can a personal injury settlement be garnished? How is personal injury compensation calculated? A search under financial advice the site came up with 77 different questions which included the following. What financial advice can accountants give? Where to get financial advice? What financial advice can I give? These examples will help when trying to determine what questions people are asking and what is currently being discussed on all platforms of the internet and social media.

Finally, it is very important to narrow down the topic when doing a search on www.answerthepublic.com. This is because they only allow two searches per day so if you search for something that you later believe is not what you were looking for you have wasted one of your two searches. The website is excellent but only allows two searches per day if you are using it for free. You can upgrade and pay for more searches per day, but hone in on what you need and go from there. https://answerthepublic.com/pages/limit. The questions and topics change so make sure you are following up weekly on the hottest trending topics and issues of the day.

There are so many ways to determine what topics one should talk about in their blogs, but these few tips I believe will be another way for businesses and law firms to talk about that what is most relevant so that their blogs will get more people interested in going to their website and reading the company or law firm's latest blog. Enjoy your blogging.

