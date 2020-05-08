Personal Injury Law Firm, Witherite Law Group, continues expansion by hiring Attorney Scott Brown

DALLAS, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group announced today that accident attorney, Scott Brown has joined the firm.

"We're extremely excited to hire someone with the expertise and integrity of Scott Brown. He truly focuses on the well-being and needs of injured car and truck accident victims which aligns with our firm's expertise and our 'People First' value," said founding partner and commercial truck accident lawyer, Amy Witherite.

Brown is a native Texan, born and raised in Houston. He studied Political Science and Legal Studies at the University of Texas San Antonio. It was during this time Brown was inspired to pursue law by a practicing attorney and professor.

As the first attorney in his family, Brown received his Juris Doctorate from Texas A&M School of Law. In reflecting on his new role as an Attorney at Witherite Law Group, he stated, "My extensive trial experience enables me to truly understand the impact a car or truck wreck can have on someone's life. I fight for my clients because I want them to receive the closure they deserve after such a traumatic event. I jumped at the opportunity to join Witherite Law Group because of their outstanding culture, strong reputation of car and truck wreck expertise, and their true care for the community and clients they serve."

Brown is licensed to practice law in Texas and is a member of the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Bar Association and the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, GA. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

SOURCE Witherite Law Group