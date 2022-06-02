Personal Luxury Goods Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Coty Inc. & Hermes International| Technavio

Jun 02, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal luxury goods market size is set to grow by USD 33.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The personal luxury goods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Coty Inc. - The company offers personal luxury goods under various brands.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!
The competitive scenario provided in the Personal Luxury Goods Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Our personal luxury goods market report covers the following areas:
- Personal Luxury Goods Market size
- Personal Luxury Goods Market trends
- Personal Luxury Goods Market industry analysis
The increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics will offer immense growth opportunities, However, the increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
- Product
- Accessories
- Apparel
- Hard Luxury
- Cosmetics
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
- The personal luxury goods market share growth in the accessories segment will be significant for revenue Generation.
- 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for personal luxury goods in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the personal luxury goods market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personal luxury goods market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the personal luxury goods market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personal luxury goods market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal luxury goods market vendors
- The haircare market share in Japan is estimated to reach a value of USD 620.33 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 2.21%. Download a sample now!
- The foam-based beauty and personal care products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. Download a sample now!
|
Personal Luxury Goods Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 33.53 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.45
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coty Inc.
- Hermès International
- Kering SA
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- PRADA Group
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Rolex SA
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article