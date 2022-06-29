Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market size worth $ 98.72 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.67% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rising awareness of worker safety and health, as well as an increase in industry mortality, and strict government laws governing the safety of healthcare providers in healthcare settings are some of the major factors propelling the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market" By Product (Hands And Arm Protection, Foot And Leg Protection), By Type (Common Type Kits, Special Type Kits), By End-User (Medical And Healthcare, Manufacturing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market size was valued at USD 55.23 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 98.72 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market Overview

Having access to the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to stay safe is critical; it reduces the risk of infection by 60-95 percent during a pandemic. Personal protective equipment is also one of the most cost-effective health initiatives. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost-effectiveness of shielding healthcare workers (HCWs) with PPE in low-income countries (LICs) and lower-middle-income countries (LMICs) was $59 per infection avoided over a one-year period. In terms of future productivity losses alone, the societal return is roughly 100 times the initial outlay. Protecting HCWs is also important because it helps to protect the communities that rely on them. The Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market is expected to rise rapidly as a result of severe government policies governing the safety of healthcare providers in healthcare settings.

Furthermore, the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in an unprecedented need for PPE kits. Stringent regulations governing the use of PPE kits by government health ministries, an increase in healthcare infrastructure spending, and an increase in the population are just a few of the factors driving the growth of the Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market. However, market limits are being created by increased automation in end-use sectors and the high cost of customized clothes. The market is being fueled by rising awareness of worker safety and health, as well as an increase in industry deaths. Safety helmets, boots, protective clothes, earplugs, safety goggles, eyewear, protective gloves, emergency escape devices, and full-body harnesses are all available on the market.

Key Developments

In March 2022 , New Cardinal launched the first surgical incise drape using industry-leading antiseptic Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG). The drape features Avery Dennison's patented BeneHold CHG adhesive technology, which helps reduce the risk of surgical site contamination with organisms typically associated with surgical site infections.

, New Cardinal launched the first surgical incise drape using industry-leading antiseptic Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG). The drape features patented BeneHold CHG adhesive technology, which helps reduce the risk of surgical site contamination with organisms typically associated with surgical site infections. In July 2021 , Protective Industrial Products, Inc., a global leader in hand protection and personal protective equipment (PPE) for the industrial, construction, and retail industries announces the acquisition of Paramount Safety Products. In the Oceania Region, Paramount is the biggest provider of safety items for distribution.

, Protective Industrial Products, Inc., a global leader in hand protection and personal protective equipment (PPE) for the industrial, construction, and retail industries announces the acquisition of Paramount Safety Products. In the Oceania Region, Paramount is the biggest provider of safety items for distribution. In December 2020 , ERB Industries has been acquired by Delta Plus. Delta Plus is a significant player in the market for personal protection equipment. ERB Industries has been developing, producing, commissioning, and commercializing personal protective equipment for almost a decade.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M Company, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Neo Safety Products, Kimberley-Clark, Protective Industrial Products, Tobit Engineers, Bata Industrials, Udyogi Plastics Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market On the basis of Product, Type, End-User, and Geography.

Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market, By Product

Hands And Arm Protection



Foot And Leg Protection



Respiratory Protection



Others

Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market, By Type

Common Type Kits



Special Type Kits

Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market, By End-User

Medical And Healthcare



Manufacturing



Construction



Oil And Gas



Others

Personal Protective Equipment Kit Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

