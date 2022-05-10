Personal Protective Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 98.66 Bn by 2031, Observes TMR Study

Governments of various countries are legislating the usage of personal protective equipment in different industries, in addition to raising awareness about workplace safety

The personal protective equipment market in North America is expected to be driven by increasing urbanization, expanding construction activities, and stringent government regulations

ALBANY, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal protective equipment market was worth more than US$ 51.44 Bn in 2020. The global market expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The revenue of personal protective equipment market is predicted to cross the mark of US$ 98.66 Bn by 2031. Key players operating in the personal protective equipment market are spending on R&D in order to produce an exclusive line of personal protective equipment. In order to address the rising demand for personal protective equipment, companies are expanding their product portfolio. In the near future, improvement in workplace safety understanding is expected to strengthen the global Personal Protective Equipment Market.

Due to rapid industrialization, the personal protective equipment market has been growing at a rapid pace. The significant rise in personal safety awareness is likely to fuel the expansion of the global market. Shield glasses, goggles, and helmets are instances of personal protective equipment (PPE) that are meant to safeguard the user from injury or illness. Manufacturing, construction, and transportation are key end-use industries of personal protective equipment. Owing to the implementation of stringent laws and policies in factories and various other workplaces by governments throughout the globe, this market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Many industrialized and developing areas, including Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe have enacted strict workplace legislation requiring the usage of personal protection equipment.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of product type, the professional footwear category is considered the fastest growing segment of the personal protective equipment market, trailed by the head protection segment. The skull can be damaged in a head injury. As a result, head protective equipment such as hard helmets, bump caps, and other similar items have expanded, which is likely to fuel the demand for personal protective equipment.

Governments around the world have enacted numerous rules and standards requiring end-use industries to utilize personal protective equipment for workers in specific types of work environments. Personal protection equipment are required for employees in fields such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and construction. Different regulatory organizations have implemented strict restrictions requiring end-use industries to supply personal protection equipment to their employees.

An important factor is the increase in the adoption of administrative processes and safe work practices. Healthcare personnel, particularly those who interact with patients who are infected with pandemic diseases, are continuously on the lookout for comprehensive training as well as upskilling in the safe utilization of equipment. Products for respiratory protection have acquired significant traction in the recent years, which is likely to boost the demand for personal protective equipment. This is attributable to the high prevalence of such diseases across the global.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. The construction business in APAC is booming, and it is likely to keep grow in the years to come. This factor is projected to generate substantial future business opportunities in personal protective equipment in the Asia Pacific region. Due to its high degree of hazardous nature, the mining industry is predicted to remain a significant end-use industry. As developed markets for mining personal protective equipment are relatively mature, countries such as India and China are projected to drive demand.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Growth prospects of the personal protective equipment market are boosted by industrialization in developing countries and mining investments that fuel the demand for metals & minerals

Manufacturing industry is likely to be one of the dominant end-use industries of personal protective equipment. Manufacturing is a hazardous industry, with high incidences of occupational injuries and deaths.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

E I du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Inc.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Eye and Face Protection

Head Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Professional Footwear

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Others

End Use

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

