Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis on Dominant Vendors Including 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc. |Technavio

Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards, risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries, and stringent occupational safety regulations are some of the key factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, lowering consumer compliance and fluctuating prices of raw materials are few notable factors expected to hinder this market's growth during the next few years. .

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is segmented as below:

Product

Protective Clothing



Hand And Arm Protection



Protective Footwear



Respiratory Protection



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. Some of the other major vendors of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in the apparel, accessories & luxury goods industry include Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and Sioen Industries NV.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market size

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market trends

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market industry analysis.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.1.1 Parent market

3.1.2 Market in focus

3.1.3 Vendor selection

3.1.4 Segmentation

3.1.5 Methodology for market sizing and vendor selection

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Protective clothing constituted the largest segment in 2019, whereas the respiratory protection segment constituted the smallest segment. The 2019 market position of all the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

5.1 Market segments

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

The five segments were ranked based on their market size in 2019. The manufacturing ranked first as the largest segment in 2019, while the power constituted the smallest segment. Both segments are expected to maintain their respective 2024 market positions. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024, which indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 35: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Customer landscape analysis

8. Geographic Landscape

The 5 regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. North America ranked first as the largest region, while South America was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the 5 regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of limited changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of no region will change by 2024.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Volume driver – Demand led growth

9.1.1 Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards

9.1.2 Risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries

9.1.3 Stringent occupational safety regulations

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Low consumer compliance

9.2.2 Difficulty in combining different PPE and quality-cost trade-off

9.2.3 Fluctuating prices of raw materials

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Growing distribution through retail and online channels

9.3.2 Focus on providing anti-microbial technology

9.3.3 Technical advances

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 3M Co.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.4 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.5 Ansell Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.6 Delta Plus Group

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.9 Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.10 MCR Safety

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.11 MSA Safety Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.12 Sioen Industries NV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and Caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

