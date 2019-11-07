Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market to Hit USD 79 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the personal protective equipment market demand is expected to cross US$79 billion by 2025. Stringent regulatory pressures along with growing awareness regarding financial burden caused due to workers compensation, medical expenses and lost production time will spur PPE industry demand.

Favorable regulatory policies and regional government support have increased the number of manufacturers and contract manufacturers in the industry.

Some major findings of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market report include:

Increasing fatal accidents and occupational injuries at the workplace have propelled the demand for personal protective equipment across various industries.

Training programs by regulatory bodies such as EU and OSHA have facilitated user guidelines and maintenance procedure knowledge across different industries.

PPE stands last in the line of hierarchy of hazard control.

Regulatory bodies are frequently upgrading safety standards to improve ergonomics.

Demand for hand protection gears will remain robust in the coming years.

High probability of accidental injuries across the oil & gas industry will generate PPE demand.

Some of the key industry participants include 3M , Ansell, MSA, DowDupont, UVEX Safety, Mallcom and Honeywell International.

Personal protective equipment is safety gear worn by workers to minimize the impact of injuries. These injuries are caused due to accidental hazards that are present indefinitely at workplaces. PPE gear introduces a barrier between the user and working environment. As per the National Safety Council (NSC), a worker is injured on the job every seven seconds. Stringent regulatory guidelines have enforced employers to provide their employees with certified protective gear.

Protective clothing protects personnel from hazards caused by extreme environmental conditions. Full body suits help workers protect against injuries caused due to electric arc flash, chemicals, flame and fire, heat, dry particles, asbestos, cut hazards, lead, mold and hazardous aerosols. Protective clothing gear has a wide product portfolio that includes garments for flame-resistant protection, general industrial protection, comprehensive chemical protection, thermal, cut and abrasion protection.

Chemicals can pose a risk in the workplace, thereby the PPE market must be in compliance with standards and regulations for usage in the chemical industry. Chemicals can cause harm to workers by causing injury through direct skin contact, by inhalation of fumes, vapors, and dusts and by inadvertent ingestion. According to OSHA's hand protection standard (29 CFR 1910.138), employers must provide its employees with certified hand protection gear. PPE for the chemical industry includes an array of protective gear such as aprons, footwear, gloves, chemical resistant glasses, face shields and respirators.

Browse key industry insights spread across 495 pages with 650 market data tables and 60 figures and charts from the report, "(PPE) Personal Protective Equipment Market Size By Product, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025," in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/personal-protective-equipment-PPE-market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace with a CAGR of over 8% from 2019-2025. Rise in construction and infrastructure projects mainly in China, Japan, and India should drive regional growth. Companies operating in the market are adopting safety assessment programs to avoid financial burden. Strong R&D spending in clothing is likely to influence protective clothing market demand. An increasing number of skilled and unskilled workers should stimulate regional industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Companies operating in the PPE market compete on the basis of branding, price, quality and customer support. Key industry players are utilizing eco-friendly materials and non-renewable energy sources in their production facilities to support low carbon emission programs and to limit overall production cost.

