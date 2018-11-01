Personal Robotics Revolution: Convergence of Mobile Cloud Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cognitive Computing 2018 - 2023

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview:

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services. Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the intelligent combination of AI and Robotics.



The convergence of Mobile Cloud Robots, Artificial Intelligence, and Affective Computing technologies is facilitating solutions for personal robots that look and act like humans. They learn from human behaviors, specific traits, wants, and needs of their owners. Personal robotics is anticipated to accelerate as consumer acceptance will increase substantially over the next five years. Mind Commerce sees robotics in business accelerating as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively.



This research examines personalized robots, bot software, and systems. The report assesses the impact of AI and evaluates the market for AI enhanced robots and robotic systems for the consumer market. This research also evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2018 to 2023. All direct purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



