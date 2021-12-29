Personal Security Leader BenjiLock Receives Global Recognition in 2021 Titan Business Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a growing footprint in major U.S. retailers, Shark Tank darling BenjiLock has been named a recipient of the TITAN Gold award in the 2021 TITAN Business Awards. Led by CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock's patented fingerprint technology enables the next generation of padlocks, helping users keep their bikes, lockers, doors, and more locked and secured.

The original and iconic BenjiLock 43mm Fingerprint Padlock unlocks its global presence with a 2021 TITAN Business Award. This holiday season - the BenjiLock TSA Fingerprint Travel Lock was included in two prominent gift guides in Forbes.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards received entries from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Brazil, and more in its second season. Winners were selected based on their skills and performance in every aspect of the business.

BenjiLock's win comes as the brand continues to land top-tier retail contracts in the U.S. Currently, BenjiLock products are available to purchase at Walmart, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe's, b8ta, Amazon, Kohl's, and many more.

"Since launching BenjiLock just a few years ago, our team has worked tirelessly to gain a strong foothold nationwide. However, we aspire to grow on a global scale, and receiving this exciting award reinforces our relevance to a broader market," said Cabral. "We are proud to be named a 2021 TITAN Business Award winner and look forward to continuing our global growth in 2022."

The TITAN award win is just the latest in honors for the growing personal safety company. This holiday season BenjiLock was part of two influential gift guides in Forbes. First — BenjiLock's TSA Fingerprint Padlock was included as a top gift for travelers . The same padlock was in a roundup of the best tech gifts under $40. Both placements have resulted in BenjiLock increasing in popularity as a holiday gift for consumers of all ages.

Additionally, last month, BenjiLock was named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in two of the competition's 27 product categories: Fitness & Sports and Accessibility. As the company begins another year of innovation, BenjiLock will be exhibiting at CES (Jan. 5-8, 2022) at the Venetian Expo Booth #53732.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further its production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

