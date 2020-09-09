Personal Sommeliers Announces Launch of Northern California Operations

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Sommeliers LLC (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today the launch of operations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Personal Sommeliers provides At-Home Entertainers & Event Planners with an easy means to secure top Professional Bartenders & Sommeliers to enhance their private party or corporate event.

Wine Service

"As households reconsider entertaining at public venues such as restaurants & bars and instead consider hosting their party or event at home, we're ready to help them spend more time with their guests by providing their beverage service," said Robert Smith, Master Sommelier & Director of Business Development.

"Until now, top Beverage Professionals had no practical means of differentiating themselves from the many, as just about anyone can claim to be a Bartender or Sommelier. We're changing that by giving them the best opportunities to practice their craft, while delivering superlative beverage experiences for our hosts," said Troy Ashbaugh, Director of Operations.

"We're encouraged to be seeing growing interest in private parties & events in anticipation of further reduction of Covid-19 restrictions in the Bay Area, with particular interest from hosts of outdoor gatherings for Election Viewing and Christmas Parties," said Pat Haro, Founder.

About Personal Sommeliers

Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform for connecting At-Home Entertainers & Event Planners with top Beverage Professionals to enhance their Private Party or Corporate Event.

We use skill-based vetting to engage the top Professional Bartenders & Sommeliers in the industry, the result of which is the delivery of a superlative beverage experience every time.

Contact

Robert Smith

(702) 583-4793

[email protected]

SOURCE Personal Sommeliers LLC