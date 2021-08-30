Personality-based dating is the path towards the ideal relationship

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dating scene has been greatly influenced by technology over the years. Many people have had to resort to using dating apps to find love due to reasons like limited time or just out of plain curiosity. In the United States alone, studies have shown 30% of adults are using dating apps, with 12% of them having found committed relationships. Worldwide, more than 270 million people used a dating app last year.

Click is a new dating app that will bring about a revolution to the traditional way of virtual dating as we know it. The platform offers unique services to users, putting them at a strategic advantage to make finding their soulmate all the easier. The creators of Click, right from the onset of the project, have carried out studies and projections for its need. Because of this, they have been able to arrange usable strategies to widen market channels and meet the growing demand for the ability to meet romantically compatible people online.

The capacity of the Click platform is projected to grow exponentially over a short period after it has been launched. However, the project requires investors to support the platform into the next stage of its operation through a crowdfunding campaign that will soon be launching on Kickstarter. Funds raised will be used to expand the project while also working with the target date for its Google Play Store launch.

Click works through a new and advanced form of matching software that compares users of similar personalities in a psychometrically sound way that is unique to its platform. It is the only dating app to incorporate the so-called "big five" personality aspects used by psychologists and scientists to categorize human personalities into universally consistent valid terms. By assessing traits like extraversion, agreeableness, openness to experience, conscientiousness, and neuroticism through users' self-reporting and generating matches based upon how they are likely to align favorably, Click offers a methodology that no other dating app can claim to.

Click is expected to pull a major crowd and change the online dating scene completely from what we know it as today. By opening up its doors through the channel of online crowdfunding, Click hopes to attract investors who are passionate about psychology and technology and want to influence the way romantic matches are generated in the future. The parties involved in this undertaking will have a significant impact in shaping the future of online dating and technology.

