Personalize Experiences & Increase NOI with Resident Insights by Mobile Doorman

"We believe that the future of resident engagement lies in developing a deeper understanding of our communities. Resident Insights is our step towards creating that future," said Nitin Vig, CEO of Mobile Doorman. "Although current tools - such as surveys and other methods - have been used for decades, they do not provide real-time, personalized insights into resident behavior. This makes it challenging for owner-operators to use them for real-time decision-making. With Resident Insights, we leverage billions of data points and best-in-class analytics in real-time to provide owner operators with unprecedented insights and actionable business intelligence to drive personalized resident experiences and increase NOI."

The new product will be demonstrated at this year's National Multifamily Housing Council 2020 OPTECH Virtual Conference, as an official selection of the conference's Opening Pitches, highlighting the industry's most exciting new proptech.

Resident Insights is already in the hands of select customers, garnering overwhelmingly positive feedback from its early adopters. While the product will become publicly available this December, Mobile Doorman Premium users can apply for early access by visiting MobileDoorman.com/Insights.

About Mobile Doorman:

Founded in 2014, Mobile Doorman has grown into the multifamily industry's leading mobile engagement platform empowering owners and property managers to enhance operational efficiency and deliver a digitally connected resident experience. Mobile Doorman's all-in-one custom solution enables customers to increase resident engagement using in-app messaging and surveys, reduce operating costs via mobile maintenance requests and package management, and drive revenue through amenity reservations and in-app lease renewals. For more information and a full list of functionality, visit www.MobileDoorman.com .

