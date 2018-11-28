Personalized Custom Full-Size Hockey Sticks Make Great Company Gifts for Employee and Customer Appreciation

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies and other organizations are continually finding new ways to honor their employees and customers with unique gifts relative to the recipient's interest. Once the recipient's interests are understood, then searching for the appropriate gift is the next step.

If you know your employee or customer is interested in hockey, either as a fan or participant, presenting a gift related to hockey is obvious. And what can be more related to hockey than a hockey stick, one that is personalized just for the individual receiving the gift.

Custom Hockey Design offers a full size, one-piece, Composite Senior Hockey Stick designed exclusively with your company logo, name, colors, and text of your choice related to the occasion. These sticks not only look awesome hanging on an office wall, but they are also play quality which gives them an authentic premium look and a gift to be treasured.

Once the details for your custom hockey stick are received, a unique design is created for you by one of Custom Hockey Design's talented graphic designers. An email is then sent to you with an attached design proof for your approval before printing.

Once approved, your beautifully designed hockey stick is shipped out to you the very next day by courier.

Custom Hockey Design is proud of their product as well as their service and customer satisfaction. To view some reviews of the company, just Google "custom hockey sticks" and you'll find the company featured on the first page with several Google reviews listed.

Custom Hockey Design, founded in 2013 by owner Jonathan Chartrand, provides personalized hockey and lacrosse gifts to customers across the United States and Canada that are unique, affordable, durable, and safe.

