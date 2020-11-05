Personalized Dog Food Just Got Better

Using Just Right's online blend creation quiz, dog owners are asked to answer a series of questions that range from protein and inclusion preferences to activity and stool consistency. The inputs are used by Just Right's nutritionist to craft the perfect blend with the nutrients, ingredients and inclusions that support a dog's health and happiness from the inside out. The result is a completely wholesome blend tailored to your dog's needs.

"Pet owners want to ensure that they are giving their dog everything they need for a long and healthy life," said Sara McCullough, Pet Nutritionist at Just Right. "Just Right takes the guess work out of shopping for dog food because each blend is tailored to their dog's nutritional requirements. No two dogs are alike, and neither are their unique needs and tastes."

As a subscription service, Just Right will automatically ship a dog's blend every 4 weeks, saving pet owners time and trips to the store. With thousands of possible outcomes, the result of the online quiz is a hand-scooped blend of high-quality ingredients measured down to a tenth of a pound with clear and personalized feeding instructions.

Through the Just Right website pet owners can upload a photo of their dog to be prominently printed on the front of the bag, adjust their dog's blend as their needs and desires change over time, and reschedule their next order date or cancel at any time. Just Right guarantees the owner and their dog will love it. If either aren't completely satisfied, let Just Right know within 60 days and we'll give them their money back – no questions asked.

Just Right's personalized dog food is now available online. Prices will vary based on the dog's specific needs and conditions, but new customers will receive 50% off their first order.

For more information about Just Right, please visit www.JustRightPetFood.com.

About Just Right Pet Food

Just Right Pet Food is a different way to approach pet food. Through a subscription-based e-commerce model, this personalized way to feed your dog is not available in stores. Each bag of Just Right is tailored to the specific dog's nutritional needs and personal taste. The food is created using information provided by dog owners, balanced by our nutritional expert to provide an ideal combination. Just Right is hand scooped and measured down to a tenth of a pound with personalized feeding instructions and priced for each dog. All blends are 100% complete and balanced and packaged in our facility in Clinton, Iowa.

SOURCE Just Right Pet Food

Related Links

http://www.JustRightPetFood.com

