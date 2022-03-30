Personalized Gifts Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 2.01 bn | Technavio

Personalized Gifts Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the personalized gifts market in US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and UncommonGoods LLC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

The advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the seasonal nature of product demand will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Personalized Gifts Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts. The non-photo personalized gifts segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in demand for eco-friendly home décor products and luxury furnishings is likely to impact the growth of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US.

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel for personalized gifts comprises gift stores located at malls and commercial places, including company-owned stores and franchisees. The segment comprises departmental stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.

Know about the contribution of each segment of the personalized gifts market in US. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Personalized Gifts Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist personalized gifts market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the personalized gifts market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personalized gifts market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personalized gifts market vendors in US

Related Reports:

Mass Beauty Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Personalized Gifts Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.60 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and UncommonGoods LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Greetings Corp.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

CafePress Inc.

Enesco LLC

Etsy Inc.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Personal Creations

Shutterfly Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

UncommonGoods LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio