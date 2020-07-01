Personalized Learning Paths Offer Roadmaps to Dream Jobs

By utilizing three information points—users' personality, their current skills, and the skills necessary for the aspirational role they selected—Forbes SmartAdvisor creates a customized learning path. This Learning Path is personalized just for you. It identifies which self-paced course from [email protected]' library of over 700 courses, specializations, and Learning Pathways in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance and accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, and project management make sense for the career you're aspiring to.

How It Works

Forbes SmartAdvisor, which is free, and takes just three minutes to complete. First, you will complete a brief personality assessment. Second, you select the aspirational role you want, and third, you upload your resume (which is optional).

Using Holland's Occupational Model and Gardner's Theory of Multiple Intelligence model, in moments, you will receive your personalized and unbiased results. Insights on your learning style(s), working style(s), attributes, and skills are provided in your custom report, as is a learning pathway that maps the [email protected] courses that will teach you the additional skills you need to get the job you want. Each course on your personalized learning path is self-paced. And, you can take as many as you would like at a time.

Next Steps

Forbes SmartAdvisor users can save their results for future reference. Those who would like to start their personalized learning path can do so with a free 14-day trial. [email protected] subscriptions start at $12.50 per month. For additional information, visit learn.forbes.com .

About [email protected]

Launched by Zovio and Forbes Media in 2018, [email protected] is a time-saving alternative to traditional online schools, that offers non-degree and skills-based learning options. [email protected] offers 700+ courses, specializations, and Learning Pathways in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance and accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, and project management. Visit learn.forbes.com for more information.

Contact:

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

SOURCE [email protected]

Related Links

https://learn.forbes.com

