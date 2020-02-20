Personalized Medicine Market Worth $3.92 Trillion by 2026 - Insights Into Diagnostics, Medical Care, Nutrition & Wellness, and Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personalized Medicine Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Personalized Medicine market is expected to reach $3.92 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.



The efficient and advanced technology and higher prevalence of disease are driving the market growth. However, the higher cost of research and developments is hampering the market.



Based on the End-user, the hospital's segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the lower cost personalized medicines availability in the hospitals. As the practice of personalized medicine becomes more widespread, hospitals will also experience the need to adapt. That does not mean every hospital and medical centre should try and drive the science, but they should be open to collaborations to facilitate such work.



The key vendors mentioned are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Incorporated, Agendia N.V, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Amgen, Inc, Asuragen Incorporated, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Llc, Celera Diagnostics LLC, Celgene Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Precision Biologics Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Decode Genetics Inc., Exact Science Corporation, Exagen Diagnostics Inc., GE Healthcare, and Genelex Corporation.



