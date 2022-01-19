Personalizing Patient Engagement: Redox and PatientBond Partner to Bring Consumer Science into Healthcare

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Redox, the company accelerating interoperability in healthcare, has announced its partnership with PatientBond , the patient engagement platform that employs consumer science to enhance the patient experience. Together PatientBond and Redox will support the seamless integration of personalized healthcare content across any electronic health record (EHR). Providers can now offer a patient engagement experience that leverages retail industry methods to automate dynamic, multi-channel, digital workflows that motivate desired patient behaviors.

Although individual patients tend to have distinct motivations, platforms designed for their engagement often offer limited support. The ineffective behavior activation rising from those undifferentiated methods can drive suboptimal patient outcomes. However, PatientBond's platform dissolves this problem by using consumer science and psychographics to improve how patients experience healthcare. With PatientBond having received a KLAS score of 95% Overall Customer Satisfaction , providers are seeing desirable results from this psychographic approach to patient engagement.

PatientBond customers have seen a(n):

85% reduction in unnecessary hospital readmissions,

7x increase in patient response vs competitors, and

4x increase in patient payments with 50% reduction in statement costs.

"None of these methods are new outside of healthcare," explains PatientBond CEO Justin Dearborn. "However, there has never been a comprehensive healthcare platform designed to both understand what drives patients' behavior and also dynamically personalize work flows based on those drivers. That's what makes PatientBond so useful to providers. The best care delivery is no longer about finding demographic data about a patient. With PatientBond, it's about understanding patient motivators so that the desired outcomes aren't just possible, but probable."

"As healthcare continues to shift, it is important that patient engagement platforms show how they can adapt within a value-based care context," explains Alvin Loh, Senior Director of Product at Redox. "PatientBond is already meeting that need. With Redox, they can integrate their proven psychographic models with any EHR. Now both the patient and physician experience can be much easier."

About PatientBond

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health, consumer engagement and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is growing rapidly, as recognized by Inc 5000 and Financial Times . PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. To learn more about PatientBond, visit www.patientbond.com.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,800+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com . Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

