Personetics Expands Singapore Office to Support Rising Demand by Asia Pacific's Banks

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, the leading provider of Self-Driving Finance™ solutions for the banking industry, is expanding its presence in Singapore to support the growing demand for its AI-powered solutions among Asia Pacific banks.

Personetics is already partnering with several of the region's leading banks and system integrators, including Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) and Tokyo-based Fujitsu. To support a growing span of relationships with additional institutions in the region, the company is adding local resources, including technical support and field architects, to work with banks' teams on new Self-Driving Finance initiatives.

According to Personetics Co-founder and CEO David Sosna, "Many large banks across the region are embarking on customer engagement initiatives that require advanced personalization and Self-Driving Finance capabilities. We also see more neo and challenger banks launched in the region. By placing more of our technical resources in the Singapore office, we will be able to provide our partners in the region with the expertise and best practices we have accumulated in our work with leading financial institutions worldwide."

Personetics will also participate and showcase its Self-Driving Finance solutions at the upcoming Singapore Fintech Festival, which will be held November 12-14. To set up an appointment at the event, please contact marketing@personetics.com.

About Personetics

Personetics is the leading provider of customer-facing AI solution for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance™ platform.

Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance™ solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life – providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management.

Serving over 50 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics now counts among its customers 4 of the top 5 US banks and 6 of the top 12 banks in North America and Europe, as well as other leading banks throughout the world.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Singapore and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.

Self-Driving Finance™ is a trademark of Personetics Technologies Ltd.

