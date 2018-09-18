Personify recognized on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Personify, an industry-leading talent acquisition solutions provider, announced today it has been recognized on HRO Today's RPO "Baker's Dozen" List for 2018. Personify ranked in the top ten for overall midsize recruitment processing outsourcing (RPO) service providers in the United States for the second consecutive year.

The Baker's Dozen List features the top RPO providers from hundreds of companies across the country. Regarded as the most distinguished and encompassing customer satisfaction survey in the RPO industry, the rankings are based on feedback from buyers that access three categories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service.

"At Personify, we embrace the radical innovation that is being driven through technology and investment in the talent acquisition space; however, only employers who understand the balance between the digital and human elements of recruitment are effectively positioned to stay ahead of the demand curve for highly skilled workers. Our Integrated Talent Platform allows clients to capitalize on the technology needed to attract and hire top talent efficiently, while also incorporating the high-touch interaction and relationship building components that are necessary to provide an engaging candidate experience. In today's market, it is no longer a war for talent, but a fight for attention," said Ryan Carfley, CEO and President of Personify.

About Personify

Personify is a global, industry-recognized talent acquisition solutions provider that takes a strategic and data-driven approach to solving an organization's hiring challenges. Personify's customizable, on-demand solutions integrate workforce planning, talent pipelining, talent acquisition, and employee engagement, thus providing a complete recruiting process for your company and a personalized experience for your candidates. By empowering employers to rethink the way they acquire and retain talent, Personify's Integrated Talent Platform transforms an organization's approach to recruitment from the traditional reactive model to a proactive, agile enabler of business objectives.

More information on Personify's RPO service offering can be found here.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

