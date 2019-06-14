Personiv CEO, David Lesniak, Wins CEO of the Year Award

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Lesniak, CEO, Personiv was awarded the CEO of the Year Award at the Coimbatore Outsourcing Leadership Awards, held in Coimbatore, India on May 25, 2019. The top CEO is chosen based on a variety of factors including leadership, company culture, business success and employee investment.

"It is an honor to win this award and be esteemed as a top CEO in the BPO industry," Lesniak said. "I owe this recognition to my incredible team who work hard every day and are consistently an example of what it means to care for our customers, show pride in our work and give back to our communities."

Lesniak is known for leading Personiv with a focus on three pillars: quality, people and community. As part of the finely executed company culture he has built since taking the helm of Personiv five years ago, the company's nearly 3,000 worldwide employees enjoy such engagement activities as treks in the Himalayas, rewards and recognitions events, opportunities to give back, and more.

Since Lesniak joined Personiv as CEO in 2013, the company has grown from 350 employees to nearly 3,000 in their India and Philippine site locations with more growth to come. His visionary leadership expanded relationships within existing service areas and has opened up new markets and services for Personiv including the addition of a full call center in Delhi, India, a robust finance and accounting outsourcing offering and a foray into the Australian market.

Lesniak has more than 20 years' experience leading middle market companies on behalf of private equity owners in varied industries such as media, manufacturing and business services. He earned a B.S. Manufacturing Engineering degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology, an M.S. Operations Research degree from the University of New York, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Personiv

Personiv provides quality outsourced services to companies around the world by developing key processes and systems designed to save time and money. From finance and accounting to digital and creative, their teams of highly skilled talent stand ready to complete projects with quality and confidence, allowing customers to focus on goal-reaching strategic priorities. With nearly 35 years of experience, and site locations in four countries, Personiv hires, trains and retains top talent to provide customized, global solutions. For more information, visit www.personiv.com.

Contact: Lydia Adams, 512-792-4018, lydia.adams@personiv.com

SOURCE Personiv

