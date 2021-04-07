Perspecta approved as a StateRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO)

CHANTILLY, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it is accredited to evaluate cloud-based solutions for state and local government agencies as a State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). Perspecta received accreditation status becoming a StateRAMP 3PAO in February 2021.

StateRAMP requires the same ISO 17020:2012 accreditation for 3PAOs as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) through A2LA. Perspecta renewed their FedRAMP accreditation through A2LA and the FedRAMP 3PAO program in 2020.

"StateRAMP is bringing state and local governments together to create a common method for verifying cloud security," said Rocky Thurston, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's civilian, state and local business group. "Perspecta is proud to be StateRAMP accredited. We look forward to partnering with states to ensure that our cloud-based solutions meet their cybersecurity standards."

StateRAMP is an independent not-for-profit organization that helps states reduce cybersecurity risks from unsecure cloud solutions by providing a common cloud security verification approach aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53 and individual state cybersecurity standards. StateRAMP partners with FedRAMP 3PAO organizations to assess cloud service providers (CSP) for accreditation. The StateRAMP model levels the playing field for CSPs and ensures state agencies have access to certified, cyber-ready vendors.

