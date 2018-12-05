Perspecta Awarded $23.5 Million Systems Integration Contract to Support U.S. Army Human Resource System

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded the Army Human Resource Systems' (AHRS) Systems Integration Support Services (SISS) contract from the U.S. Army Program Executive Officer Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS). The contract, which represents follow-on work for the company, has a 10 and a half month base and a $23.5 million ceiling if all options are exercised.

The AHRS mission is to provide continued system development and integration of current personnel-related systems and tools. These tools are essential to managing all active personnel and allow enlisted soldiers to view records online from anywhere in the world. SISS also provides reporting and analysis tools that allow Army commanders and staff to determine unit personnel readiness, current unit status, and real-time in-theater accountability of personnel across the globe to manage unit strength and personnel availability.

Under the contract, Perspecta will continue to provide various services, including: exercise operations support, risk management, network engineering, application portfolio management, asset management, service desk and security operations.

"Mission-readiness continues to be one of the Army's main priorities—and through dedicated support and proven innovation and expertise in network transformation and application management, we have been able to help them achieve this goal," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "This contract award demonstrates the customer's trust in our ability to provide sustainment and enhancements for this high-profile Army system."

Through its legacy companies, Perspecta has supported PEO EIS AHRS for more than 19 years as part of their ongoing efforts to sustain critical applications that directly support soldier needs, facilitate readiness and maximize the U.S. Army's ability to "fight tonight."

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

