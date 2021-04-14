Perspecta awarded $71 million program to modernize space weather analysis and forecast system for U.S. Space Force

CHANTILLY, Va., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was selected to support the Space Weather Analysis and Forecast System (SWAFS) program. Awarded by the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center and the General Services Administration's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM), the contract falls under Phase III of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The award represents new work for the company, has a five-year period of performance and a ceiling value of $71 million.

Jeff Bohling, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Defense Business Group at Perspecta (PRNewsfoto/Perspecta Inc.)

On the program, Perspecta will provide SWAFS personnel with an improved capability to analyze sensor data related to solar flares, solar winds and other space environmental conditions that may affect high-altitude aircraft, and space- and ground-based systems. Perspecta will migrate the SWAFS software applications to a cloud environment and deploy a data-as-a-service interface so that users get more direct access to near-real-time data. Use of this data collection model will allow the U.S. Department of Defense and other government organizations to increase the number of data sources available to the SWAFS program and upgrade its capacity to collate and correlate data.

"Space is an inherently risky environment with both natural and human-made threats to systems we need every day on earth," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's defense group. "The modernization work we will perform for SWAFS will provide the Air Force with an enhanced ability to evaluate space environmental data and greater situational awareness of threats as it navigates this increasingly important strategic and tactical environment."

Perspecta received this award following acceptance of its SWAFS concept solution that leveraged the technology used in the program's SBIR Phase I. In that initiative, the company determined the cloud readiness of SWAFS systems and applications and developed a recommended path forward for successful migration.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

perspecta.com

