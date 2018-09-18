Perspecta Awarded $75 Million Contract from Department of Homeland Security to Manage Network Operations Center for U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE :PRSP ), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded the Network Management Support Service for the Network Operations Center (NMSS-NOC) contract from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The blanket purchase agreement contract represents new work for the company and has a maximum potential period of performance of eight years and a total potential ceiling value of $75 million if all options are exercised.

The NMSS-NOC program is the focal point for network troubleshooting, performance monitoring and coordination with affiliated networks for CBP's IT environment. Under the contract, Perspecta will ensure the NOC is supported and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Specifically, the company will use IT service management tools, automation and analytics to enhance the customer experience using a more proactive and predictive posture to resolve issues before they impact the end user.

"This award harnesses our long-standing and multi-faceted relationship with DHS," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta. "I am honored that the agency has selected Perspecta to operate, maintain and improve critical enterprise infrastructure and our team is excited for the opportunity to expand our partnership with CBP. We look forward to leveraging our patented monitoring and analytics tools, combined with our deep knowledge of network architecture and operations, to run a robust network in support of CBP's critical mission."

Perspecta currently manages more than 90 NOCs worldwide and has been supporting DHS on various IT- and mission-related programs since its inception more than 15 years ago.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE :PRSP ), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.