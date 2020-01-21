Perspecta awarded $810 million program to provide enterprise infrastructure operations support to the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs Office

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a task order in support of the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs Enterprise Infrastructure Operations (CAEIO) program. The program, which represents new work for the company, was awarded under the General Services Administration Alliant 2 contract vehicle. It has a one-year base with six one-year option periods and a potential value of $810 million.

Under the program, Perspecta will provide the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs with enterprise infrastructure support to plan, engineer, implement, enhance, maintain and operate the global consular affairs IT environment. Work will support the bureau's headquarters office in Washington, D.C. and more than 350 Consular Affairs locations around the world.

"This award is a true testament to our strong capabilities and proven performance working with civilian, defense and Intelligence Community agencies supporting the Department of State's mission," said Rocky Thurston, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's civilian, state and local business group. "We look forward to establishing a trusted relationship with the Bureau of Consular Affairs, and building a long-standing partnership with the Department of State for years to come."

The company will also provide always-on customer service, and implement proactive automated technical solutions—improving the end-user experience while improving cost optimization and productivity.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta