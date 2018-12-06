Perspecta Awarded Contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Benefit Public Health

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded a prime contract on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Geospatial Research, Analysis, and Services Program (GRASP). The five-year, single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract represents new work for the company and has a ceiling value of $40 million. To date, Perspecta has been awarded 11 task orders on the contract totaling approximately $14.2 million.

On the GRASP contract, Perspecta will support the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and CDC/ATSDR public health partners to respond to public health threats using spatial data analysis and communication capabilities to effectively analyze location and health information. Additionally, Perspecta will be responsible for linking geographic information system (GIS) science analytics, technology and visualization capabilities to public health initiatives.

"Perspecta takes pride in knowing that the work we do directly impacts the people in the communities in which we live and work," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "We look forward to leveraging our innovative GIS and IT capabilities to play a pivotal role in helping the CDC protect American citizens from health, safety and security threats both in the United States and abroad."

Perspecta will be taking a multidisciplinary approach to spatially analyze data, which will help the CDC protect against public health threats while also supporting public health research for the preparedness and prevention of future threats. Specifically, the company will combine geospatial science—including epidemiology, geospatial statistics and environmental modeling—with IT expertise in data management, analytics, application development and project coordination to meet the GIS needs of the GRASP program.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

http://perspecta.com

