Perspecta Labs Receives $5.7 Million Contract Modification for DARPA Cyber Resilience Program

CHANTILLY, Va., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, has received a $5.7 million contract modification for continued work on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Edge-Directed Cyber Technologies for Reliable Mission Communication (EdgeCT) program.

As a performer on the EdgeCT program, Perspecta Labs developed an edge-based system that provides real-time service restoration and situational awareness to defend critical network services against a wide range of network disruptions and cyber-attacks; known as Distributed Enclave Defense Using Configurable Edges or DEDUCE. This additional work will focus on transitioning the DEDUCE system to a more broadly available offering in support of various U.S. government customers. This will provide much-needed visibility into WAN infrastructure problems and the ability to take immediate action and mitigate service outages.

"The increasing complexity of WAN infrastructure, along with its susceptibility to cyberattacks, can result in frequent and lengthy interruptions to critical services," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We look forward to continuing to support DARPA in transitioning this innovative system to additional users to enable mission-aware service assurance."

Program testing and independent evaluation show that Perspecta Labs' DEDUCE can identify network disruptions to restore services within seconds, while incorporating customer-specified flow priorities and information delivery deadlines. DEDUCE can install on a wide variety of form-factor equipment at the network edge. Its graphical user interface and analytics provide real-time situational awareness and detailed characterizations to facilitate diagnosis and repair.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

