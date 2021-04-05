Perspecta Labs supports Department of Defense on multiple projects for large-scale experimentation and prototyping of dual-use 5G technologies

CHANTILLY, Va., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, received multiple awards for large-scale experimentation and prototyping of dual-use 5G technology for the Department of Defense (DOD). Perspecta Labs was awarded two prime contracts with a combined ceiling value of $8.1 million and a 39-month period of performance if all options are exercised. Perspecta Labs will also perform as a subcontractor on two additional contracts. The four projects represent new work for the company.

Commercial 5G mobile broadband technology delivers high speeds and significantly faster response times than current 4G technology, thus greatly increasing capacity for Internet of Things (IoT) networking and creating the ability to harness billions of connected sensors, smart appliances and wireless devices. By supporting full-scale testing of novel 5G prototypes in operational environments, the DOD will accelerate implementation of advanced wireless communications.

Perspecta Labs will lead and participate in large-scale 5G prototypes for logistics, smart warehouses, dynamic spectrum utilization and spectrum sharing.

"Operational-scale experimentation and testing are critical to achieving the potential of commercial 5G infrastructure in industries from defense, transportation and logistics to critical infrastructure, health care and manufacturing," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "Perspecta Labs is excited to design, implement and deploy dual-use 5G prototypes at DOD test sites as part of the world's largest full-scale 5G experiments."

On the awarded prime contracts, Perspecta Labs will perform the following:

Prime award of $5.0 million over 36 months for Navy Smart Warehouse 5G Network Enhancement Prototype at Naval Base Coronado (NBC), California to develop a 5G-enabled smart warehouse focused on transshipment between shore facilities and naval units. Perspecta Labs will develop an end-to-end, device-to-logistics-server security solution for 5G and additional IoT capacity based on novel cybersecurity techniques, advances in 5G radio and a zero trust 5G architecture

Prime award of $3.1 million over 39 for months for Dynamic Spectrum Utilization at Hill Air Force Base (HAFB), Utah to address the challenge of enabling Air Force radars to dynamically share spectrum with 5G cellular services in the 3.1–3.45 GHz band. Perspecta Labs will develop an intelligent 5G system control based on machine learning and sophisticated signal processing techniques to rapidly detect and react to radar activity, interpret radar-obfuscated sensor data and improve spectrum utilization

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

# # #

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

https://perspecta.com/

