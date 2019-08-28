Perspecta Labs to Develop and Demonstrate a Blended Radio Frequency System for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, was awarded a prime contract from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for phases 2 and 3 of the agency's Converged Collaborative Elements for radio frequency (RF) Task Operations (CONCERTO) program. The award builds upon successful phase 1 implementation and demonstration, has a maximum total ceiling value of $7.5 million and has a three-year period of performance.

The objective of CONCERTO is to develop, implement and demonstrate a converged RF system and sensor resource manager that controls components of radar, electronic warfare (EW) and communications functions on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). On the program, Perspecta Labs will further develop its RF resource management solution and will demonstrate its scalability, agility, and applicability in a payload suitable for use on a UAV.

"Perspecta Labs is creating, maturing and demonstrating an innovative solution which will provide the critical RF dominance the U.S. military needs to ensure operational success," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We are excited to leverage our expertise to develop and flight test a solution that performs multi-function operations and increases the capability and agility for mission-essential small and medium-sized UAVs."

Perspecta Labs' intelligent RF resource management solution will provide a converged, scalable, wideband RF front end; an easily upgraded, heterogeneous RF processing engine; and will fit within a mature, integrated architecture to support flight testing.

