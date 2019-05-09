Perspecta President and CEO, Mac Curtis, Receives Technology Good Scout Award from Boy Scouts of America

CHANTILLY, Va., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mac Curtis received the Technology Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America National Capital Area Council at the organization's Annual Technology Good Scout Award Luncheon on May 8, 2019.

The Technology Good Scout Award recognizes and honors outstanding leaders in the technology industry from the Greater Washington, DC area who exemplify the values of the Scout Oath and Law in their daily life. A leader in engineering and technology for nearly three decades, and a philanthropist in both his professional and personal life, Curtis continues to be an inspiration to his colleagues and peers and is a model recipient for the award.

"I am honored to join the long list of Technology Good Scouts that came before me," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO, Perspecta. "Thank you to the Boy Scouts of America for this award and for all that you do in building the exceptional leaders of tomorrow."

The Technology Good Scout Luncheon also serves as a fundraiser to benefit the character-building programs of the Boy Scouts of America National Capital Area Council which happens to be the largest youth organization in the Washington D.C. area.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

