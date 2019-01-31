Perspecta Raises More Than $310,000 for the American Heart Association

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it raised more than $310,000 for the American Heart Association's (AHA) 2018 Greater Washington Heart Walk. This fundraising achievement makes Perspecta the largest, single-year fundraising company in history for the Greater Washington Heart Walk.

The team hit the ground running after the company's launch on June 1. Employee populations across the country participated in local heart walks, Perspecta offices held fundraising events and the company held the first annual Perspecta Has Heart Charity Golf Tournament, which raised an impressive $239,000 for the cause.

"I believe it is our responsibility as a company to give back to the communities in which we work and live, and if it wasn't for the extraordinary dedication of our people, upholding our social creed would not be possible," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "What our employees did for the American Heart Association in less than six months after we launched the new company is incredible. I could not be more proud of the accomplishments of the entire Perspecta team, and I am confident that we will continue to make a positive impact in the next six months and beyond."

"Congratulations to Perspecta for being the number one fundraiser for the Greater Washington Heart Walk and one of the top companies in the country!" said Soula Antoniou, executive director of the Greater Washington Region American Heart Association. "Dollars raised will fund critical cardiovascular research to support the next big scientific breakthrough. We'd like to thank Perspecta for their dedication and support of the American Heart Association's mission. We are proud to collaborate with them to create a healthier community."

Perspecta's social responsibility program is robust. The company puts the health and wellbeing of its employees and their families first, through partnerships with AHA and other wellness organizations. In collaboration with the American Red Cross, Perspecta employees have also donated more than $75,000 for various hurricane relief efforts. The company is also dedicated to honoring and supporting the men and women of the military through its Home of the Brave campaign, which included providing 950 volunteers and supporting 122 veteran facilities on Veteran's Day. Additionally, Perspecta provides generous fundraising and volunteers to various science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) events throughout the year.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

