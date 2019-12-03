Perspecta Raises More Than $320,000 for the American Heart Association; Sets New Record

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it raised more than $320,000 for the American Heart Association's (AHA) 2019 Greater Washington Heart Walk. This fundraising achievement makes Perspecta the largest, single-year fundraising company in history for the Greater Washington Heart Walk, two years in row, breaking its previous record of $310,000.

Employee populations across the country participated in local heart walks, Perspecta offices held fundraising events and the company held its annual Perspecta Has Heart Charity Golf Tournament, which raised an impressive $254,000 for the cause.

"Each year, our employees never cease to amaze me with their commitment to this cause and ability to exceed fundraising targets year-over-year," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "Supporting the missions of our customers continues to be our top priority, but second to that is our commitment to the communities in which we live and work. I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment and look forward to a long-term partnership with AHA in the years to come."

"Congratulations to Perspecta for continuing to break records for the Greater Washington Heart Walk," said Soula Antoniou, executive director of the Greater Washington Region American Heart Association. "Your team's continued success raises funds in support of critical cardiovascular research. On behalf of the entire American Heart Association, we thank you for your steadfast dedication and support of our purpose."

Perspecta's social responsibility program is robust. The company puts the health and wellbeing of its employees and their families first, through partnerships with AHA and other wellness organizations. The company is also dedicated to honoring and supporting the men and women of the military through its Home of the Brave campaign, which included providing 650 volunteers and supporting 100 veteran facilities across the nation during the weeks surrounding Veteran's Day. Additionally, Perspecta provides generous fundraising and volunteers to various science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) events throughout the year.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

