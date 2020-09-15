Perspecta receives $98.4 million award to continue providing Federal Student Aid Information Center support to the U.S. Department of Education

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has received a follow-on award to continue supporting the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) 2020 program for the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA). The award extends over three years with a ceiling value of $98.4 million.

In its role on the program, Perspecta will operate an omni-channel FSAIC contact center to handle inbound inquiries from a variety of citizens seeking information about or dealing with issues related to the student financial aid application process. Perspecta's transformative, efficient and interactive solution includes voice, web and mail applications, applying technology and people to support a key mission of the Department of Education.

"FSA constituents depend on us to provide effective and responsive customer service across all mediums," said Rocky Thurston, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's civilian, state and local business group. "This award demonstrates our superior reputation within FSA supporting this critical work and we look forward to continuing our relationship with our customer and adapting our support as their mission requirements evolve and grow."

Perspecta has been supporting the FSAIC program since 2015, operating from several facilities across the country. Nearly 600 Perspecta contact center agents and support staff have handled more than 23 million total interactions across multiple channels including voice, chat, email and mail.

