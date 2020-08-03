Perspecta selects Damian DiPippa to serve as senior vice president and general manager of its intelligence group

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has selected Damian DiPippa to serve as senior vice president and general manager of its intelligence group. In this role, DiPippa will lead an expert team of professionals to provide high-end systems engineering and integration, data analytics and software development to national and military intelligence customers. He will also be responsible for the overall strategic growth and leadership of the company's intelligence business.

DiPippa joins Perspecta with more than 25 years of experience supporting the Intelligence Community (IC). He most recently served as ManTech International's senior vice president and general manager of the company's mission and intelligence solutions business unit. Previous roles include vice president of joint Department of Defense operations at Engility, director of defense intelligence at TASC, as well as a variety of roles serving IC customers during an eight-year stint at Northrop Grumman.

"Damian brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Perspecta with proven success achieving significant growth and profit throughout his career," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "His unique experience working closely supporting our customers across the IC and familiarity with Perspecta solutions and programs make him the ideal candidate for this critical role. I look forward to working closely with Damian and strongly believe that he will be a valuable addition to our leadership team."

DiPippa holds a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Penn State University and a master's degree in business leadership from Georgetown University.

