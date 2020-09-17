Perspecta SVP Mike Kirkland named to FCW 2020 Federal 100

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that Mike Kirkland, senior vice president, offerings and solutions development has been named to the 2020 FCW Federal 100.

The Federal 100 program honors government and industry leaders at all levels who have gone above and beyond to show how technology can be leveraged to make government run better. Nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel of government and industry judges, individuals selected to the list personify what's possible in federal IT.

Mike Kirkland, Perspecta Senior Vice President, Offerings and Solution Development

Kirkland's career spans more than 30 years supporting critical defense, civilian and intelligence programs through systems engineering and integration, development and operational support. In his current role, Kirkland leads a diverse team of engineers, scientists, mathematicians and technologists to push boundaries and develop technology in advance of the government's most difficult challenges. Additionally, he runs the company's research and development portfolio where he has been charged with turning concepts into reality that drive government efficiencies, solve the toughest problems and improve citizen's lives.

"Mike is the ultimate solution architect—combining Perspecta services with the latest commercial technology and cutting-edge research to address demanding national security and information-related issues," said Mac Curtis, chairman and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "He is a motivating leader who exemplifies the commitment he expects from his team and leverages his deep expertise to evaluate and overcome obstacles to deliver results. Mike has been an invaluable member of our leadership team since day one, and we congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

Kirkland also serves as a member of several federal and industry technical advisory groups, including the Open Geospatial Consortium Technical Committee and the International Council on Systems Engineering Advisory Board, where he contributes to the advancement of tools, standards and techniques as they relate to the ever-evolving needs of government customers.

The 2020 Federal 100 honorees will be celebrated during a series of virtual events. To attend one of the sessions and view the complete list of 2020 winners, visit fed100.com.

