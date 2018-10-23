Perspecta Wins $564 Million Task Order from Department of Defense to Support Mission-critical Hardware and Software

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that its subsidiary, Enterprise Services LLC, has been awarded a contract from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service Assisted Acquisition Services Region 03 on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) to continue providing maintenance and integration services of mission-critical hardware and software used around the world. The contract is a five-year task order with a maximum ceiling value of $564 million if all options are exercised.

DMDC maintains the central and authoritative source of personnel, manpower, training and security data for the DoD—supporting the decision-making by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Personnel & Readiness, other OUSD organizations and a wide variety of customers both within and outside the DoD.

On the task order, Perspecta will continue to provide highly reliable and globally available commercial off-the-shelf hardware, software, maintenance and integration services that enable DMDC mission success.

"Throughout our nearly four decade partnership, DoD has trusted us to manage and integrate highly proprietary, confidential and essential defense data systems and technologies," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "We are uniquely qualified to support the DoD human resource mission while increasing efficiencies and mitigating risks."

Additionally, the company will continue to sustain a broad set of systems, including the Real-time Automated Identification System (RAPIDS), Defense Biometrics Identification System (DBIDS), the Noncombatant Tracking/Emergency Tracking Accountability System (NTS/ETAS), and the Joint Asset Movement Management System (JAMMS).

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 260+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

