Perspecta's VIIAD™ Provider Directory 4.0 Transforms Workflow and User Experience

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, formerly known as VIIAD Systems, a leading healthcare technology company, has released the 4.0 upgrade of its enterprise provider directory solution, VIIAD Provider Directory (VPD)™ in January of this year. VPD now supports multiple network searches, robust and accurate provider profiles, and provider search results sharing. There are new advanced search options and enhanced workflow capabilities for claims adjusters, case managers, and HR users that make the provider search easier. VPD is the comprehensive solution that assists organizations to manage provider data and healthcare costs while delivering user-friendly intuitive searches for injured workers, consumers, and providers.

Perspecta's well-known track record in partnering with clients based on their business challenges in the workers' compensation and healthcare industries has resulted in industry-leading products and client success.

Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the leading workers' compensation carrier in Texas, uses Perspecta technology to manage network directories for its policyholders and their employees. Texas Mutual launched its own health care network on Jan. 1 and came on early to utilize Perspecta's VPD 4.0 solution to provide injured workers easy access to find in-network provider(s).

"Our goal has been to provide the best quality medical care for our injured workers," said Senior Vice President of Policyholder Services Kim Haugaard. "The solution we have created with Perspecta streamlines our provider directories, making it easy for our customers to search for network providers, allowing us to offer a better network experience."

Perspecta's Senior Vice President of Operations, Sean Healy said, "Engaging with our customers and prospects in fine-tuning our product functionality to align with evolving digital strategies and cost-savings initiatives is mission critical to us. We are pleased to have helped Texas Mutual upgrade and improve their customers' network experience."

